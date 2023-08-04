AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 319.60 ($4.10). Approximately 221,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 663,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 370 ($4.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.