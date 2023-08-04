AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 319.60 ($4.10). Approximately 221,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 663,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.08).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AJB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 370 ($4.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell
AJ Bell Stock Performance
AJ Bell Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.