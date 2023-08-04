Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius

Investment analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $140.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

