Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.21.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

