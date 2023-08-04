Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,811. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.