Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. 753,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,699,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

