Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $130.68 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

