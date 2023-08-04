Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 48,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.36. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affimed by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affimed by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

