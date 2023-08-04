Aew Capital Management L P Sells 91,468 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,389,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,468 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises 3.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ventas were worth $103,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

