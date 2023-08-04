Aew Capital Management L P Sells 7,945 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $55,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.29. 1,537,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

