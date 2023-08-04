Aew Capital Management L P Sells 16,270 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.20% of Welltower worth $70,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,177,000 after buying an additional 1,605,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,531,000 after buying an additional 1,596,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

