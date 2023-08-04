Aew Capital Management L P Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 13.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of Prologis worth $350,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,113. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.