Aew Capital Management L P Has $24.55 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 799,393 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.19% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 1,151,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,821. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.05%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

