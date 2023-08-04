Aew Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 1.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 932,168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 254,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:HR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 1,797,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.