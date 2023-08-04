AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. AES also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 6,384,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.
Institutional Trading of AES
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
