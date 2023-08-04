AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. AES also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 6,384,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

