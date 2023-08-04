Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.10

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 446061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $282,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,245 shares of company stock worth $20,201,859. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

