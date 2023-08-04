Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,654.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

