Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $526.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.21 and its 200-day moving average is $404.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

