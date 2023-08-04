Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.03. 993,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

