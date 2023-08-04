Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 335,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,100. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

