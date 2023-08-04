Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.97 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
