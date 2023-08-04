Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.97 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,327,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

