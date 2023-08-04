Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 340,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,782. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

