ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Aug 4th, 2023

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 911,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Earnings History for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

