ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
ACIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 911,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
