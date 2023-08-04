Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $160,694.48 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

