Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,432. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

