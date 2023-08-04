Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Absolute Software worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABST. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Absolute Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,305,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

ABST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 704,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.62. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

