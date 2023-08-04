Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,108. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

