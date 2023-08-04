Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00-1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

AAN stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 294,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,741. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

