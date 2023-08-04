9,259 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after acquiring an additional 689,288 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,992,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. 314,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 84.91% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

