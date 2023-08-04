840,060 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,208,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.70% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. 1,144,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.