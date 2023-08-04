75,871 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

SDVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 93,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,132. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

