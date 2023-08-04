5,295 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

