477,500 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.4% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 470.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.15. 925,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.