42-coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,958.05 or 0.99307537 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $423.59 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00284289 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013825 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars.
