3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,529. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

