3D L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,094. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

