3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEMX. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,274,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

KEMX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.