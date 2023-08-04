3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,843. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

