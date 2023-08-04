3D L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 46,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

