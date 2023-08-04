3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 600,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,904. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.