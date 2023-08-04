3D L Capital Management LLC Has $26.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 147,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

