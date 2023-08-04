3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. 2,394,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

