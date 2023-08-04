3D L Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $136.68. 908,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

