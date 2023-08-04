3D L Capital Management LLC Buys 3,972 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after buying an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 213,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,976. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

