3,043 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.46.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.89. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.