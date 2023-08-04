300,000 Shares in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Purchased by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Israel Acquisitions makes up about 3.9% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $310,000.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of ISRLU remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

