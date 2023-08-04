281,636 Shares in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Acquired by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 281,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Exicure accounts for approximately 0.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Exicure stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Exicure had a positive return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

