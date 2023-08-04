214,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 214,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 30,395,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,724,162. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

