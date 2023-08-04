2,028 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. 126,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,710. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

