194,000 Shares in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Osisko Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODV. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 172.7% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 280.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

ODV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,023. Osisko Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 329.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Osisko Development in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

