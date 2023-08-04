183,612 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,906,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.55% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

WTS stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.33. 116,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

